Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

