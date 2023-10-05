Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 13,439 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up 4.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 5.39% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 330,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 203,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. 5,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,116. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

