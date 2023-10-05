Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 33,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

