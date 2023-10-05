Austin Asset Management Co Inc Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AVUS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

