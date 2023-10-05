Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 56,291 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.96% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,975,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,781,000.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
DFLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 14,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,103. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
