Austin Asset Management Co Inc Invests $245,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,329,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,663,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 317,421 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

