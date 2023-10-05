Austin Asset Management Co Inc Invests $245,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,329,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,663,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
DFIS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 317,421 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional International Small Cap ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.