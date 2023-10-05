Austin Asset Management Co Inc Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.