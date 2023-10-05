Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 20,510 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 33.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.59% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $117,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270,617 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,807 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,087,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 176,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,061. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

