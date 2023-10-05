Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 2,101 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

