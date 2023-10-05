AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.81% of AutoZone worth $364,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $17.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,480.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,509.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,517.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,165.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,794.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

