Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.44 Per Share

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

BCPT stock opened at GBX 65.38 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The company has a market capitalization of £458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.82. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 64.10 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.71.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

