Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 1.6% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ball worth $97,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

