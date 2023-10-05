Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banco BPM Price Performance

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

