Bank of America Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Accolade has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Accolade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accolade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accolade by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

