Barclays Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $152.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $274.00.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.90.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $117.71 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

