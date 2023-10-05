Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,867 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

