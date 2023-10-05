Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.