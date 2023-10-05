Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.