Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.2% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 445,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

