Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

SPGI opened at $362.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average of $376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

