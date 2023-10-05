Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,730 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of LumiraDx worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of LumiraDx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
LumiraDx Trading Down 2.5 %
LMDX stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. LumiraDx Limited has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on LumiraDx from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
