Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $8,476,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

