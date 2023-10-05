Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1 year low of $87.31 and a 1 year high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

