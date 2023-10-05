Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

