Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.