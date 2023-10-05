Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

