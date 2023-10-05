Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.