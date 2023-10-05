Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

