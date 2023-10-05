Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.02

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 56886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 157,309 shares of company stock worth $5,039,075 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

