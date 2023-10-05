Bitcoin Price Reaches $27,741.25 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $541.08 billion and approximately $10.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $27,741.25 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00829152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00132511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,504,550 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

