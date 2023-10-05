BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 3,287,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,880,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

