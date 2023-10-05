BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

