BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.41.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
