BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

