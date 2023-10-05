BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 327,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

