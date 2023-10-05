BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.