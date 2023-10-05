BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

