BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.