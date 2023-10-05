BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MHN stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.