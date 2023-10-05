BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

MVF stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

