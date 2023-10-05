BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

