BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.