BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

