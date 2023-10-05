BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BSTZ stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $378,008.92. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
