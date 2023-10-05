BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $378,008.92. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

