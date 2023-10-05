Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,998 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81.

NYSE SQ opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

