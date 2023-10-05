BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $222.58 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

