BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.92 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Barclays PLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 122.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $372,000. BOKF NA grew its position in BOK Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 714,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,715,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BOK Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

