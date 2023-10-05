Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

