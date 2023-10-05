Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

