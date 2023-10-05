Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of BFH opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 153,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

